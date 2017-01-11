Low pay ‘drives’ Yei health workers to camps

Health officials in four counties in Yei River State say low pay has forced some of their medical staff to leave the country for Uganda.

The Primary Health Care Supervisor of the Greater Kajo Keji, Edward Mika Nimaya, says all the four counties have been affected.

They include Kangapo, Kajo-Keji, Nyepo, and Liwolo.

“The low pay has persistently been there, and demotivates the staff,” Mr Nimaya told Eye Radio.

“Some staff members are not able to support their families in terms of school fees, medical care and other things.

“That’s why you find some of them are going to the camps in Uganda.”

Mr Nimaya said the hospital is facing challenges due to the less number of staff.

However, he said the American Refugee Committee has employed two medical specialists to handle cases at the maternity and theater wards.

There are also, he added, plans by the ARC to employ more specialists, including a radiologist, though he said, this would still not be enough.