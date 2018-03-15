Pay us before we die – pensioners

A pensioner has reiterated calls on the government to pay them for the services they have been doing to the country.

Marcelina Denya said for the last 7 years, retired civil servants and other government employees have not received the retirement package.

“We who have gone for pension now, we are very poor and we are regretting why we worked in the government,” she said.

Ms Denya said some of them have already died without receiving their pensions.

According to the 77-year-old former teacher, there were about 600 of them but she believes more than two hundred have died.

“The Director of Pension is here and he knows how many people have died and he will have to answer in front of God one day,” she said during an event for the older people organized by Help Age International.

For his part, the Managing Director of the South Sudan Pension Funds, Keneth Lopoka, said they are working to ensure that the pensioners are paid by July.

He stated that the institution has to first register all government employees and access pension deductions.

“We have made the plans and we have made it in such a way at least we have to go step by step so that we pay people rightfully.”

However, he said their efforts are being hindered by some ministries who are not responding to their plans.