Be patient, Kiir tells striking judges

President Salva Kiir has urged the justices and judges to lift their strike and return to work.

They went on strike this week, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice, who they say has not been addressing their demands for pay rise, transport and promotions.

According to the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, the President wants more time to receive the report of a committee looking into their grievances and decided how best these challenges can be addressed.

Mr Makuei, who is also a member of a three-member committee investigating the grievances of the judges, spoke to Eye Radio on Thursday.

“[They were told]: Give yourself time. Give the President time so that he does not act under pressure. They refused. On Tuesday, last Tuesday, they went on strike. It is not actually all of them. Some courts are working. Some judges are working and others are off. So we reported this to the President on Wednesday and the President directed us to go back to them with a message; that he is requesting them to lift their strike, continue to work, and give chance to the committee to submit their report and recommendations to him so that he can decide on how best their grievances can be addressed.”

Mr. Makuei said the judges were expected to respond to this appeal on Friday.