One passenger killed along Lobonok road

The Commissioner of Lobonok County in Jubek state says one person has been killed and two others injured in a car ambush on Wednesday morning along the Juba-Nimule road.

Gworit Kose says a passenger bus was traveling from Juba to the county when armed men opened fire at them. He told Eye Radio that the incident happened between Kit River and Kuruki village.

“One person was killed and two others are wounded, and two are missing,” said Kose.

Mr Kose added the attackers were not identified, although they wore military uniforms.