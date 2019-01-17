Party leaders lash out at CTSAM-VM leadership

Some members of the ceasefire monitor – CTSAM-VM – have expressed disappointment at the leadership, saying it often makes decisions without consulting them.

The mandate of the CTSAM-VM is to monitor compliance by the peace parties and armed groups, either under their control or invited to support them to the new peace agreement.

The body is comprised of all parties to the agreement and representatives of the regional governments and international community.

Some members of the ceasefire monitoring body said the leadership was making unilateral decisions without consultations.

Major-General Bior Leek, who represents the FDs, said he was forced to come to Juba to attend the meeting on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, just only one individual gives orders for everyone to come here in Juba.”

Mr Leek also questioned the donors’ lack of contribution: “The donors are not listening, why we can’t just shut down the program [since] since they are refusing to fund the national monitors”

For his part, Major-General, Rabi Mujung, who represents the government, criticized CTSAM-VM leadership for disrespecting the members.

“As a chair, it doesn’t mean that you are above everybody. You made a decision and we were not consulted.”

Rabi went on to say there is need to review and restructure the institution.

“Up to this moment the CTSAM -VM is not restructured and reconstituted. You better clean your house before you talk of others. As I said personally, you annoyed me, ”he told told CTSAM, MV leadership.

Meanwhile, SSOA representative, Major-General James Gai, called for trust building among the parties for full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

“The only thing that parties should do is to build trust among themselves because this will pave the way for peaceful implementation of this agreement.”

According to the revitalized peace agreement – there shall be additional national staff to the CTSAMM.

The national monitors will join the international staff to carry out investigation into violations of ceasefire across the country.

Major. General, Martin Abucha who is from the SPLM-A-IO said the participation and involvement of the national monitors is necessary to speed up the investigation into any violation by the parties:

“The implementation of chapter two has started to take shape, though very slow. We are behind schedule by so much, looking into the time frame left of the 8 months.”

In response, the CTSAM-VM communications officer Ruth Feeny admitted that there was confusion within the CTSAM-VM.

She said the deployment of national monitors did not take place due to budgetary constraints.

“CTSAMM took on 56 national monitors about two months ago, and they are fully trained but they have not been deployed due to budget constraints.”

She also added that the meeting was held in Juba due to the financial constraints.

However, regarding decision making of the body, she replied saying “there is nothing in the agreement that says we CTSAM-MV must seek permission.

According to her the agreement mandates the ceasefire monitor the freedom to move about the country.

The official spoke in Juba during the 7th meeting of CTSAM-VM technical committee on Wednesday.

The technical committee is made up of senior generals from the parties and the CTSAMVM leadership.