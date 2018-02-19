Parties urged to present clearer positions in the next RF

A political analyst has urged both the government and opposition parties engaged in the revitalization forum to return to the third phase with a clearer position on how the conflict in the country can be brought to an end.

Dr James Okuk made this remarks over the weekend.

He said the opposition parties must be clear on their position regarding power sharing and what issues can be resolved later by the transitional government.

“Nobody should pretend that they are not for power here, it is not true, be honest to yourself and say we are for power but we want to use that power for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Dr James Okuk went on to ask the government to develop a strong position on solution to the political challenges in the country that it can present during the third round.

“The government here should go to that third and last round with more serious negotiators, not people who wait to react but people who go and propose constructive way forward,” he stressed.

“Once the IGAD presents the other version of what they have agreed, once they agree on this governance, the rest are just small details to fit in.”

The 2nd Phase of the high level revitalization was held between 5th -16th of February and was adjourned without the parties securing a peace deal.

The date of the third phase is expected to be announced by IGAD soon.