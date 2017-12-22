Parties urged to implement COH agreement

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union has called on the signatories to the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access, to fully implement it saying this will be a true test of their genuineness.

Moussa Faki said the agreement marks a critical first step in the efforts to end the conflict.

The parties should build on it and continue to make the necessary compromises without which the revitalization process cannot succeed, he added.

“You should think of the South Sudanese people propelled by the soul interest of your country and its people. We as the African Union we will spare no efforts to accompany you to make peace a reality in South Sudan,” said Mr Faki.

He challenged IGAD to ensure the achievement of forum to take forward the peace process.

“IGAD’s leadership in next phase will be critical because there so many challenges that lie ahead there,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, expressed IGAD’s commitment towards the process.

He said the signing marks the end of any violation of human rights, international humanitarian law and international humanitarian principles in South Sudan.

“We are conveying a message that offers the beginning of an end to political conflict in South Sudan, the beginning of the end of mistrust in South Sudan, the beginning of the end hatred in South Sudan and the beginning of all evil things in South Sudan,” said Dr Gebeyehu.

“There is now no longer space or excuse for any violation of human rights, international humanitarian law and international humanitarian principles in South Sudan,” he stressed.

For his part, IGAD special envoy the signing is the most important phase of the revitalization forum.

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by IGAD, African Union, TROIKA, the EU and among others.