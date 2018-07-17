Parties not likely to sign deal soon

The Minister of Information says parties in Khartoum are not likely to sign a peace deal on Tuesday after the mediators came up with a new proposal that he says needs to be studied.

The proposal provides for an additional post of the Vice President, summing up to five.

In the draft deal, the number of ministries will be reduced from 45 to 35, with the government taking 18 posts, the SPLM/A-IO taking 10 and the remaining 7 will be shared among the Former Detainees and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

There will be 550 members of the Transitional National Legislative with the government getting 55% and 45% will be divided among all the other political parties and opposition groups.

The proposal also increases the seats at the Council of States from 30 to 50 with the government taking 55% and 45% divided among the other groups.

Michael Makuei says they received the document on Monday.

“The document the way it is written, it appears as if there is no government in South Sudan. Anyway, we have received it. But I really doubt if it will be signed tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said.

However, Mr Makuei said they may need more time to study the proposal before agreeing.

“It has to be thoroughly studied because it cannot just be given and then in less than 24 hours, it is signed,” stressed Mr Makuei.

On Monday, the Chief Mediator, Aldirdiri Mohamed, said the parties were supposed to sign the final deal in Khartoum on Tuesday.

He also said all parties agreed to the deal that was presented to them.