Parties to the S. Sudan talks lack political will – PLP

The leader of the coalition of political parties at the peace talks in Addis Ababa says the main challenge in the ongoing revitalization forum is the lack of political will by the parties to compromise.

Peter Mayen said all the parties are still not willing to come into concession on their position.

He said there are wide gaps among the parties to reach a compromise.

“The major challenge in reality of course is the lack of political will to compromise and to find the possibility of how to narrow the gaps, because each and every party want to stick to their positions,” said Mr Mayen.

“So none of the parties have really moved a bit closer to compromise on certain issues.”

However, on Sunday, the parties agreed to canton all the forces including those of the government which are at close proximity with the opposition.

Mr Mayen, who is a member of the leadership committee at the talks, said they are expecting a comprehensive report on Monday from the security and governance committee for them to have a clear outcome on the process.

According to IGAD, Monday is the last day for the continuation of the HLRF phase II.

The regional body will decide whether to extend the talks or reconvene.