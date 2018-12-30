Parties to raise $50 million for peace implementation

The peace parties said they have put strategies in place to raise 50 million US dollars to fund the pre-transitional period.

Over the weekend, the SPLM-IO said implementation of the peace agreement was slow. It attributed this to the lack of funding and that the government was selectively implementing only what it liked.

The opposition said several deadlines have passed yet eleven provisions of the pre-transitional period are unimplemented.

These include; appointment of the Technical Boundaries Committee, the completion and presentation of the Independent Boundary Commission report to IGAD, the reconstitution of DDR, and the drafting of Constitutional Amendment committee to incorporate the agreement into the constitutions

Other issues they said as yet are; the demilitarization of civilian centers, the departure of non-South Sudanese armed groups, collection of long and medium rang heavy weapons, cantonment of all forces, submission of forces locations map and size, among others.

In regards to this, a member of the National Pre-transitional Committee, Gabriel Chanson Chang, called on the parties to engage the international community over the matter.

He said they are not strangers, but rather partners to the peace agreement.

Acknowledging the difficulty, Peter Mayen, the leader of the Umbrella party, who is also a member of the committee, said the parties are working on the budget.

“What the NPTC is basically facing now is the funding. However, there are strategies put in place… to get at least approximately over or about 50 million US dollars.”

He said there is apolitical will by the parties to implement the peace agreement. “We are in a fertile and very conducive environment because all have moved to Juba and all the committees are in Juba.”

The leader of South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol confirmed the budget proposal. “All the committees have presented their budgets to the NPTC and the committee is preparing the total budget for the all committees.”

“We want to assure our people that all the steps are moving very well although there are challenges,” he said.