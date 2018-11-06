Parliamentarians from Jonglei outraged over recent attacks in the state.

Members of parliament representing Jonglei State at the national transitional legislative assembly are outraged over the recent attack in the state.

On the peace day, 14 people were reportedly killed and 23 others injured in two separate attacks in Duk and Bor North counties.

The attacks took place in Poktap and Jalle villages, respectively.

According to the commissioner of Duk County, Deng Achiek, the clashes lasted about 5 hours as the area youth tried to fight off the raiders he believed to have come from the neighboring Buma state – a claim the Buma governor acknowledged.

“If the youth in Buma state have opened the chapter of war, let it be declared in this nation so that we all know it,” Ann Lino Abyei of the SPLM women list, representing Duk County said.

“It’s an urgent one. We want to summon him [Buma governor] to come before we go for recess,” she appeals.

Ms. Ann area colleague, Philip Thon Leek said: “I would like this august house to first condemn these cattle rustling or raids.

He questioned the attackers’ motive saying “are they rebels or civilians trying to take cattle and nobody is trying to stop them?”

For her part Nyanachiek Nhial who represents Jonglei’s Bor County had this to say: “I always ask myself every night if we really are South Sudanese because if we are here in the parliament and our people are dying, who will elect us tomorrow?”

Meanwhile, the governor of Buma State is appealing to his Jonglei counterpart to work together in order to prevent further cattle raiding.

“We don’t want to act this time around separately, let’s join our efforts together so that we find these criminals.”

One of the ways, David Yau Yau suggests, is the deployment of forces between the two states.

“I asked them if they have enough forces on the ground, to follow up those criminals and on our side, we follow them too.”