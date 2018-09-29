Parliament summons minister of higher education over private universities

The specialized committee of Education at the national Parliament has summoned the minister of higher education to answer some questions in relation to private universities in the country.

Hon Paul Yoane, the chairperson for information committee at the national assembly, has confirmed this to Eye Radio on Friday.

“Our standing specialized committee on Education Science and Technology summoned honorable Yien Oral the Minster of high education to respond to some important concerns.”

He said the specialized committee of Education is concerned about some of higher institutions that have not met the standard criteria for operation.

“One of this is the issue of the private universities that are operating in the country with a special empathy those private universities that did not meet the criteria to operate as a high institution of learning in the country.”

Yoane said that some private universities in the country could be operating illegally.

“Some of these private universities are supposed to be close down but suffering or encounter they are still operating normally.”

In 2016, the Ministry of Higher Education ordered for the closure of many private institutions of higher learning in the country for not meeting the set standards.

The ministry recognized only two institutions – Saint Mary’s College and Catholic University, which is affiliated to the Catholic University of East Africa.