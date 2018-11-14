Parliament pushes for the closure of unlicensed universities

The specialized committee of education at the national transitional legislative assembly has called on Justice Minister to close down unregistered university across the country.

The chairperson of the committee, Hon Ahmed Mohamed Musa made remarks after the minister of justice, Paulino Wanawilla appeared before the committee.

The MPs summoned Paulino Wanawilla to explain why some of the higher institutions of learning are still operating after the ministry of higher education ordered for their closure 6 years ago.

Hon Musa told the minister of Justice that the government should not tolerate universities operating illegally.

“This time we are saying enough is enough we cannot tolerate this anymore these universities should be closed. We stick to the resolution of the council of ministers and resolution made by the parliament and both of them are calling for the close down of these private and foreign illegal universities.”

For his part, the minister of Justice denied any responsibility for the proliferation of fake private and foreign universities in the country.

This is in response to members of the specialized committee of education at the national transitional legislative assembly who grilled him on Thursday last week.

“The Ministry of Justice is not an enforcing institution it is to uphold and to see that the rule of law is being protected, the enforcing institution is the ministry of interior, in the case of the universities which we are talking about.”

Wanawilla says it is the responsibility of the minister of higher education to engages the minister of Interior on the matter.

“The ministry of education is supposed to engage with the police to say 1 2 3 4 universities we need them to be closed down and the police will go and close them.”

The minister says any institution can defend itself in the court of law if not happy with the decision.

“If these universities feel that something was wrong, then, they can go to the court where I will send my lawyers to go to the court, and bring people from the ministry of high education as witnesses, why did you close down that particular institution, this is how it works.”

In 2012, the then minister of higher education, Dr. Adwok Nyaba says these schools did not follow available licensing and legal requirements.

In a document obtained by Eye Radio from parliament dated May 2012, indicates that there are 38 private universities and colleges across the country.

Some of the universities or colleges that were required to be closed down are over 20.

They include Supiri Institute of Management and Information Technology, Cambridge International College, Nile Institute of Technology and among many.

While those who were asked by the ministry of higher education to get registered with the ministry are 11 universities and colleges.

They include Canon Benaiah Pogo College in Kajokeji, South Sudan Management Institute in Juba, St Mary Univerisity in Juba and many others.

However, according to the document seen by Eye Radio, there are only 5 private universities in the country allowed to operate temporarily as they process their registration with the ministry of higher education.

They include Kampala University in Juba, the Catholic University of South Sudan in Juba, Cavendish University in Juba and Emmanuel Christian College in Yei.

Meanwhile, the Catholic University of South Sudan has informed its students that it is not among those universities to be closed down.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the university has notified all the students that the university has been registered with the ministry of higher education.

“This is to notify all the students of the Catholic University of South Sudan about the recent rumors and fake news about the closure of the university. Our University is not among those universities to be closed down by the government.”

In a document issued on March 2017 and signed by Prof Bol Deng Chol, the Secretary-General of National Council of Higher Education issued a temporary approval to Catholic University of South Sudan.

The temporary approval allowed the Catholic University of South Sudan to operate as a private institution of higher education, waiting for the final approval from the chairperson of National Council of Higher Education.

It is not clear if the chairperson has issued a final approval or not.