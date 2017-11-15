Parliament passes long awaited Labor Bill

The National Legislative Assembly has passed a bill that seeks to protect workers’ rights and provide guidelines for employment in the country.

The draft of the Labor Bill 2013 was presented on Tuesday during its third reading to members of the assembly for deliberation.

The bill, consisting of 11 chapters, gives details on fundamental rights at work places, terms and conditions of employment and dispute resolutions.

It also describes issues related to safety, health and welfare at work places among others.

“The bill is going to help the use at least to stand equal chances like of being employed like any other person, especially the employers in the private sector,” said Victor Omuho, the deputy chairperson for the Committee of Labor and Public Services.

“This bill also has actually given a very good regularity framework for the labor market not to be abused.”

South Sudan has been using the Sudan Labor laws since it gained independence despite the bill that was drafted in 2013 by national legal experts who made research on the sector and drew some ideas from other countries.

It was first presented in parliament in 2013 and the deliberation was put on hold until early this year.

The bill has finally been passed by the transitional assembly and is expected to be presented to the president and endorsed within 30 days in accordance with the constitution.