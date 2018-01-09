Parliament passes civil registry bill to 3rd reading

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has passed the civil registry bill into its third reading.

The bill provides for the registration of information about births, adoptions, changes of name, sexual assignment and reassignment, marriages, civil unions, and deaths.

It also provides for public and government agency access to that information and for the issue of birth, death, marriage and civil union certificates.

“Civil registry is very important because it helps in demographics, it helps in knowing how many people were born this year, how many died this year and therefore also to the censors,” said Dr. David Nailo, the Chairperson of the Committee for Finance and Planning at the TNLA.

The bill has been overdue since 2013.On Monday, after lengthy deliberation, the law makers agreed to pass the draft document.

It was presented by the chairperson for defense committee at the TNLA, David Ukwier.

The sitting was chaired by the acting speaker, Timothy Tut.