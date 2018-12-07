Parliament appeals to lawyers not to bend the law in favor of NGOs

The deputy chairperson for the standing specialized committee of Labour and Human resource development has appealed to lawyers not to interpret labor law in favor of NGOs.

The Labor Bill was first presented to the National Parliament in 2013 and passed into law in November 2017 with amendments.

Among other issues, the Act addresses discrimination, sexual harassment, minimum wage, equal pay for the equal value of work and arbitration of work-related disputes.

Hon. Victor Omuho Ohidei said his committee is aware that there are cases of contravention of this law taking place in the labour market that goes unreported.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s morning show, the Dawn, Hon Victor called on the legal advisers of non-governmental Organizations and private entities to ensure correct interpretation of the provisions of the Labor Act to prevent work-related injustices.

He said that there have been reports of lawyers having aligned with NGOs and misinterpreting the law.

“I want to talk to the lawyers because there have been complaints that came to parliament about our lawyers having aligned with NGOs and misinterpreting the law.”

Hon. Victor appealed to lawyers advising NGOs to interpret the law correctly.

“Please, my learned lawyers, interpret the law correctly as it came from parliament, don’t just take your own way of interpreting it simply because you want the Organization that employed as a legal adviser to give you their money.”

He called on lawyers to love their country and be patriotic.

“Be Patriotic, give the right interpretation of the law to your employer, whether it is going to pinch him or her, or the organization that is your work, you give it the way it is. Do not bend it in favor of the organization.”

The lawmaker further emphasized the need for employers to harmonize their human resource policies with the Labor Act to avoid inconsistencies.

“To the employers, please follow the labour law and harmonize your human resource policies with this law, if you have not done so, please do it and revise your human resource policies, let them be in line with this labour Act.”

He called on the NGOs operating in South Sudan, not to apply labour laws that are foreign.

“Don’t bring your Human resource policies from, for example from New York and you want to use in South Sudan.”

Hon. Victor also has appealed to the citizens to studies the Labour Act and report any irregularities to relevant authorities.