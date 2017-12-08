The family of inmate John Agou is appealing to the President to pardon him.

John Agou is one of the 16 people who were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the loss of 14 million dollars and another 30 million pounds in the Office of the President.

In September, the life sentence was reduced for some; and six others acquitted of the corruption charges.

On Wednesday this week, everyone but John Agou was pardoned. It is not clear why.

“My husband is sick with chronic…ulcers and he needs to get medical attention,” says Susan Anyieth, wife to Agou.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to the President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to please pardon my husband like everyone else.”

John Agou is a businessman and owner of Click Technologies Limited. Three months ago, the Supreme Court reduced his sentence to 14 years.

