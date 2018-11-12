Paramount chief, son killed in Western Lakes

The paramount chief of Barnam County in Western Lakes has been killed along with one of his sons.

According to Information minister of Eastern Lakes, Chief Mayek Billing and his son were returning to Aduel from Akot in Eastern lakes when they fall into an ambush.

“We were informed that an elderly paramount chief by name Mayek Billing was gun down by unknown gunmen in the area between Thonadwel and Adyapa Payam. It was a tragic incident.”

Simon Tueny told Eye Radio that the two were shot by unidentified gunmen between Thona-Dwel and Adyapa Payams, while returning from where they attended a peace dialogue.

“We were informed from Western Lakes in Akot, the venue for peace dialogue conference where our chiefs and local people gathered to hold that peace dialogue between communities from Western and Eastern Lakes states in that border location.”

In a photo shared on the Social media, the deceased bodies were seen laying by the roadside.

Last month, two University students, en route for summer vacation, were waylaid and killed at Aluakluak in Eastern Lakes.

Subsequent, two days after the killing of students, three more people were slain at Paloc in Eastern Lakes, and no culprits was arrested.