Paramount chief killed in Twic State

A paramount chief in Twic State was shot dead by a gunman near his home in Ajak Kuach County on Monday.

The state officials have confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

Chief Wundit Madut Riing was reportedly shot and killed by a man the authorities identified as Manot Manyiel.

The state minister of information said the incident followed a cattle raiding in the state.

Teng Deng Ring said the suspect said to be the chiefs’s son ,was admitted in hospital for gunshot he sustained during the battle with the attackers.

But he left the hospital to come home when shot the old man.

“What made this man to kill the chief, we will know when the result of investigation is out.”

Minister Deng appealed to the area residents to remain calm as the authorities look into the matter.

He warned them of taking the law into their hands

“I am calling on the people, particularly the people of Ajak Kuach to allow the law takes its course, since the murderer was caught.”

Chief Wundit, who became the paramount chief of Ajak Kuach in 1986, was about 60 years old at the time of his death.