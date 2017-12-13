Organized forces warned against crimes during festive season

The Inspector General of Police has warned members of the organized forces against looting and committing other crimes during the festive season.

This comes after a meeting of the security sector to put Juba town security arrangements in place ahead of the Christmas holiday and the New Year celebration.

The security meeting on Tuesday was attended by senior police and army officers, including Inspector-General of Police.

The IGP, Said Chawul, said whoever makes any crime will be punished severely.

“I am warning anyone from organized forces, in the police or in any other security organ that if you try to loot anything from civilians, we will not hesitate to punish you,” he said.

“Our units will be deployed in and around Juba town.”

Recently, senior government officials, including Defense Minister Kuol Manyang acknowledged that some of those behind night robberies are members of the police, SPLA, Tiger and National Security.

In September, Seven members of organized forces were arrested in connection with the killing of a two-year old baby and a man at Juba’s Gudele area.

However, it is not clear whether the men went through judicial process.