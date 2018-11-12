Organized forces urged to respect civilians in Wau

The governor of Wau has urged all the organized forces to respect the civilians within the state.

Wau and its surrounding areas have reportedly been witnessing clashes between armed groups and the army, displacing tens of thousands of civilians.

Governor Angelo Taban told the media that civilians are being harassed by the member of organized forces, and according to him, he said this must stop.

“There should be no one chasing away civilians, there is peace in this country. Peace did not come for nothing, it came because of the lives and suffering of the civilians. Therefore, no one from the organized forces should harass the civilians.”

The governor says those who will defy the order will face the law.

“If found, it will be a different case, and this is someone who needs to bring rain on us. But, before it rains on us, we must pour raindrops on him.”

Angelo’s directive follows the same previous statement by the army Spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai, who urged the security organs to maintain a high level of discipline and respect the civilians in the country.