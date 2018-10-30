Organized forces urged to maintain discipline during the peace celebration

The army spokesperson has cautioned the soldiers to maintain discipline before, during and after the peace celebration.

Major-General Lul Ruai Koang says the directives is to allow the public to celebrate the peace in a conducive environment.

“All members of security forces are expected to maintain high levels of discipline; they are also expected to be friendly to members of the public without compromising or bridging security standards and measures put in place.”

Speaking to Eye Radio, Lul also warned those on duty against drinking alcohol.

He said the army leadership will take administrative measures against soldiers who do not comply with the directives.

“We have also made it very crystal clear that all security personnel on duty here [Juba] and anywhere should ensure that they don’t take money from people, we expect them not to drink alcohol so that they don’t cause the disorder.”

However, general – Lul went on to urge the general public to allow the organized forces to conduct gun searches.

“Citizens should also allow our security personnel to search their luggage and their cars. Members of the public are expected to remain sited until all invited dignitaries leave the venue.”

He said female soldiers will be deployed alongside their male colleagues during the celebration.

“For the first time, our female personnel from SSPDF will be deployed alongside their male colleagues. So these female colleagues are going to be deployed to ensure that they do searches on females who will be attending the occasion.”

The peace celebration will be attended by President Salva Kiir, the opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar, leaders from the IGAD countries and international partners.