Opposition prioritizes Revitalization Forum over National Dialogue

The opposition groups have prioritized the revitalization forum over the national dialogue, said Angelo Beda, the co-chair of the National Dialogue.

He is referring to the recent unsuccessful request by the committee to meet the former First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, during their visit to South Africa.

Beda said opposition leaders are waiting for the revitalization that is why they are not taking part in the national dialogue.

He said the success of the national dialogue will depend on the success of the revitalization forum.

“If it succeeds to have a cessation of hostilities, the whole of South Sudan will be at peace and we can be able to hold our conferences and solve our problems and raise our problems,” said Mr. Beda.

“Our process is longer; it is going to last longer.”

Regarding the process itself, Mr. Beda said the grassroots consultations are going on well.

However, he said there is low coverage of the activities by the media, especially at the regional and international level.

The National Dialogue Forum was initiated by President Salva Kiir in December last year, saying it was a means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.

The process has already commenced in some parts of the country including Yei River and Aweil states.

Meanwhile, the High-level Revitalization forum was proposed in June to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

IGAD said the forum is expected to start in the next two months.