Security removes RF delegate from plane

A member of the National Alliance of Political Parties has been prevented by the security from travelling to attend the revitalization forum in Addis Abba, Ethiopia.

Hon. Andrew Ukuny Ayom said some security personnel came and asked him to disembark from a plane on Sunday.

Mr Ukuny said until now, he has not been informed of any charges against him.

“Just while we were boarding the airplane after I entered and sat, a security person came and took me out from the plane,” he told Eye Radio via telephone.

“I went down and they did not ask me for anything but to go back to the main security office for political affairs.”

Mr Ukuny said the National security personnel have seized his travelling documents.

Parties currently attending the Revitalization Forum include the Government of National Unity, SPLM-IO, political detainees, estranged groups and other political parties.

Honorable Andrew Ukuny is also a member of the Democratic Change party.