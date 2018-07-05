Opposition groups threaten to walk out of negotiations

The Umbrella opposition groups have threatened to walk out of the negotiating table in Khartoum over ‘unfair’ allocation of seats at the executive.

The ongoing negotiations are a continuation of the Addis Ababa’s IGAD bridging proposal.

According to Peter Mayen, the chairperson of the other opposition political parties now under the Umbrella group, Khartoum mediators have proposed for 30 ministries.

He said out of this, his group has been allocated only one seat, which he says they will not accept.

“We said if the same proposal become the final proposal, therefore we will be withdrawing from the peace talks,” said Mr Mayen.

The Executive Director of CEPO, Edmund Yakani, has confirmed the parties’ dissatisfaction on the power-ratio:

“They want to walk away because they couldn’t get what they want in terms of the numbers…the Umbrella, the Opposition Alliance and National Agenda and the other opposition outside the TGoNU.”