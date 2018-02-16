Opposition groups issue fresh demands

The talks in Addis Ababa have reached a deadlock after opposition groups issued fresh demands.

These include the annulment of the 32 states and reverted to 10, dissolution and reconstitution of government institutions and adoption of a federal system of governance.

The other demands are that: the state of emergency should be lifted upon the signing of the agreement and that President Salva Kiir should not lead the transitional government.

They also called for women representation and inclusion in all political institutions of governance and be guaranteed not less that 35%.

IGAD has already issued a proposal of how the transitional government would look like.

A delegate to the revitalization forum said IGAD proposed four deputy presidents for the next transitional government.

The proposal states that the President of the Republic shall serve as President and Executive Head of State for the interim period.

According to Eye Radio’s journalists in Addis Ababa say the opposition groups, represented by Dr. Kwaje Lasu, issued the demands on Friday afternoon.