“One mistake, punished us” – John Kuol, Bright Stars Under23 Captain  

South Sudan U23 still stand a chance of making it to the next round of the U23 Africa cup of nations qualifiers next year despite losing 1-0 to Uganda Wednesday evening.

Mustapha Kizza beat goalkeeper Ramadan John Mayik Diing off a penalty shot in the very last minute of the well-attended game.

Speaking after the defeat, Samion James the head coach oof the team said “We shall include the five players who missed the first leg as we plan for the second leg”.

On the players who play outside the country, the coach added that “We had Wol who plays in Uganda and played very well”.

On his part, John Kuol Chol, who captained the team said “We made one mistake in the game and we got punished, we must improve in the return leg”.

The teams will lock horns again next Tuesday in the return league in Juba with the winner processing to the next round.