Older couple burnt to death in Juba

A man and his wife died when their house caught fire in the early hours of the morning in Dar es Salaam area of Juba on Christmas eve.

The couple who burnt beyond recognition were found in the morning by the neighbors.

Eye Radio’s reporter on the ground said the fire was contained by the neighbors who only noticed the burning a little too late.

By the time the fire was put off, the man and woman had already died.

They lived in a house made of iron sheet roof and wall.

Police at the scene could not verify what led to the fire consuming the entire building.

An Eyewitness who spoke to Eye Radio from the scene said she heard a loud explosion coming from the house before the blaze.

The man is believed to be around 70 years old, while the woman is believed to be 60 years old.

Both were mechanic and a businesswoman respectively.

“We heard an explosion early in the morning; it sounded like a tire of a vehicle that busted…people started rushing towards the house, and they removed the iron sheets. But unfortunately, they found them already dead on the bed,” the witness said.



Up until 9am, there was no ambulance to take the bodies to the hospital.

The neighbors also said they put off the fire without the intervention of the fire brigade.

The police officers at the scene refused to comment on the incident.

There have been growing cases of buildings catching fire in Juba –especially this dry season.