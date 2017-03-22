Oil minister threatens companies

The Minister of Petroleum has given oil companies until next month to either implement the exploration contracts fully or leave the oil sector.

April is the dateline for all companies, including Total and Tullow, to implement the exploration agreements.

The two companies were awarded two blocks – Block B1 and Block B2.

Total company signed an agreement with the government of Sudan in the 1970’s, but the exploration operation was postponed due to war in the country.

After independence in 2011, the Ministry of Petroleum said it was reviewing all the contracts signed by the Sudanese government.

“My country, my oil”

Addressing the media after a meeting with some oil companies in Juba last evening, Mr Lol said contracts for companies that fail to implement will be terminated.

“You cannot hold my block for 30 years and thinking that I will be celebrating and dancing with you,” he stressed.

“This is my resource and it is my country and it’s my oil. You must do it in my way and if you don’t do it in my way, get out.”

In January, the then Oil Minister Stephen Dhieu said South Sudan planned to more than double oil production to 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in fiscal 2017/2018.

He told Reuters they aimed to add 160,000 bpd to existing output of 130,000 bpd in the financial year starting in July.