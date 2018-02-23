S. Sudan warned of ‘consequences’ for mistreatment of Kenyans

A Kenyan government official has warned against alleged mistreatment of Kenyan citizens in South Sudan.

Macharia Kamau, who is the Permanent Secretary nominee told Kenyan Foreign Affairs committee, said that many Kenyans have been facing difficulties in South Sudan, despite Kenya’s huge investment in the country.

His statement comes after two Kenyan pilots were released by armed group after their arrest in Akobo in January.

Mr Kamau said such mistreatment is unacceptable, and if repeated there will be consequences on South Sudan.

“If you do something bad to a Kenyan again, there will be consequences,” he warned.

The Permanent Secretary nominee said Kenyans should be treated the same way his country treats South Sudanese.

“We host tens of thousands of their refugees here, we fed them, we clothed them, some are leaving right here in Nairobi as if they were Kenyans,” said Mr Kamau.

“We expected that we will be treated with respect in that country.”

In response, the spokesperson of the South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government is capable of protecting foreign nationals in the country.

Ambassador Mawien Makol said what happened to the Kenyan pilots is an isolated case, and does not mean that the government is unable to protect foreign citizens.

“The incidents that happen from time to time are normal incidents that can happen in any place not only in South Sudan. But they are handled and perpetrators are brought to justice,” he told Eye Radio.

“We are still telling our neighbors and those citizens who are from different countries that the government is capable to protecting them and protecting their businesses.”

The Government of Kenya on Tuesday confirmed the arrival of the two pilots who were held by an armed group in Akobo for 40 days.

Upon their arrival, the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning to its citizens against travelling to areas experiencing conflict in South Sudan.

This include Bieh, Latjoor, Akobo, Jonglei, Northern Liech states including sections of Maiwut, Eastern Nile and Boma states and Yei River State.