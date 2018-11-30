Official urges public to respect health workers

An official at the Ministry of Health has appealed to members of the public to respect health workers.

According to the Director General for Nurses and Midwives, Janet Michael ,some relatives of patients often assault nurses and midwives at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

Some relatives allegedly slap or kick nurses and midwives whenever something goes wrong at the hospital.

“We are also telling the public to support the nurses and midwives,” Ms Janet made the call on Thursday during the first meeting of the Interim Registration and Regulatory Council in Juba.

“In addition, the public should know their rights, they should not physically attack nurses and midwives.”

She also educated the health cadres on their rights to protection and called on whoever has complaints against them to forward to the authorities.

“There is an act that provides channel for where you can have your complaints [heard]. The Acts are also for the protection of the public , as well as protects you the person in the profession.”

Assault is forbidden by the South Sudan Penal Code.

It stipulates that whoever assaults or uses criminal force against a person, except as a response to grave and sudden provocation given by that person, commits an offence and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months or with a fine or with both.