Official: One month imprisonment for crossing and defecating at Torit airstrip

The Minister of Housing in Imatong has issued an order barring people from crossing the Torit airstrip to avoid accidents.

Betty Imoya said the order came into effect as of Tuesday Decembr 20th. She warned that anybody found using the airstrip in anyway the other will be arrested, and a fine will be taken.

Ms Imoya notes that anybody arrested will go with a fine of SSP 125 or jailed for a period of one month, or have their belonging confiscated. She stressed that the air strip is only for passengers who are traveling by plane.

Ms Imoya also cautioned the public against using the airport for ‘call-of-nature.’

“To the people defecating in the airstrip; if you are found defecating you will pay ssp 250. If you don’t pay, you will also be jailed for one month,” said Imoya.



The minister called on the citizens of Imatong state, including those visiting Torit town to observe and abide by the order.