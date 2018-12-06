Official wants to see more of Dr Atar

The minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management is appealing to UN agencies and aid groups to encourage voluntarism in South Sudan.

The call came during the celebration of the award-winning surgeon Dr. Evan Atar in Juba on Wednesday, the International Volunteer Day.

The award is in recognition of Dr. Atar’s outstanding commitment and self-sacrifice in providing medical services to more than 200,000 people, including approximately 144,000 refugees from Sudan’s Blue Nile state.

Attended by diplomats, government officials, and representatives from UN agencies and humanitarian groups, the event was organized by the UNHCR, embassy of Norway, and the Norwegian royal embassy.

In his remarks, Minister Hussein Maar Nyuot asked the groups to offer young South Sudanese volunteer opportunities.

“A lot of them come to my office every day that we [they] want to volunteer, we [they] want to learn experience.”

He said some of them having seen an example from Dr Atar may want to do them same as their role model.

“I want you to open up for these people so that when they see an example of Atar, there will be hundreds of Atar in two years to come.”