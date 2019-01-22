Official says 13 children abducted in Akobo State

Authorities in Akobo say 13 children have been abducted from the area after a passenger vehicle fell into an ambush on Saturday.

The State Information Minister, Johnson Simon, told Eye Radio the attack was carried out by a group of armed youth he alleged from Buma State.

Four people were killed and four others injured during the attack. “In that vehicle, there were children and the armed youth have abducted 13 of them, and killed 4 men.”

The incident occurred in Dauychan which is a grazing land along Lake Akobo. “Three women ran into the forest and the driver left the vehicle empty,” he said

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Buma State government for a comment were no immediately successful.