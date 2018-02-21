OCHA: thousands displaced due to fighting around the country

Thousands have been displaced due to fighting between the government and opposition forces in the greater Jonglei and former Unity State, the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs has said.

Last month, fighting was reported in areas including Waat, Yuai, Akobo and Nyirol.

OCHA said the reports indicated that the fighting left several civilians dead and homes burnt, forcing thousands of people to flee mainly to Akobo and to a lesser extent to Bor.

“Many of those who arrived in Akobo said they had trekked over 100 kilometers through bushes and forded rivers and streams for days,” read a statement by the UN agency.

“The displaced, currently being hosted by the local community in Akobo town, with some of them sheltering in schools and a church.”

“The Bor Protection of Civilians site has also registered 60 new arrivals fleeing around Walgak, Tanyang and Podoch in Akobo County.”

Elsewhere, OCHA added that similar clashes were reported between SPLA and SPLA-IO forces in Bieh, Buaw and areas near Koch town.

It said local authorities reported lack of food, medical supplies and clean water after aid agencies were forced to suspend response activities in the area in the last two months.

A biometric registration exercise conducted by partners in December 2017 found 4,344 displaced people in Koch town alone, it said.

As a result of the fighting, some civilians were forced to flee their homes and six aid workers were also relocated.