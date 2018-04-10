OCHA condemns killing of aid worker

The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan has strongly condemned the killing of a humanitarian worker in Northern Liech State over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, armed men shot at an NGO vehicle along Nhialdiu-Bentiu road, killing Youngson Sadaraka Loguron, a national staff working for Hope Restoration, a national NGO.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Alain Noudehou said the vehicle was clearly marked with the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid logos.

“I strongly condemn the targeting of aid workers and demand that those responsible for these acts be brought to justice,” said Mr. Noudehou.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims and the affected organizations,” he added.

At least 98 aid workers, mostly South Sudanese nationals, have been killed since the start of the conflict in December 2013, according to the UNOCHA.

On Monday, Sadaraka’s brother James Amule described his death as “a big loss to the family” and urged the state government to ensure that the perpetrators are punished.