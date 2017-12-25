NSS officers told to respect civilians

The Minister of National Security has told officers of the sector to treat civilians with respect while executing their duties.

Obote Mamur said the relations between the National Security and the civil population must be improved.

He also said a soldier must draw his strength from “support of the civil population.”

Addressing newly recruited officers at a training center on the outskirt of Juba, General Mamur said “one joins the security sector in order to protect and serve the population with efficiency and professionalism.”

“The relations between a soldier and a civilian known as civil – military relations must be improved. It is the collar of your work; it is what makes you strong. You must respect a civilian,” he said.



For his part, the Director General of Internal Security, Akol Khor said in the past the civil population used to respect and cooperate with the army.

“Civilians in Wau used to take out their bed sheets and placed on the road so that our soldiers and commanders walk on them. We here must respect the civilians,” Akol said.



He said if members of the organized forces show restraint when dealing with civilians, their work will be valued by the public.