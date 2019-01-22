NRA to announce first revenue collections next month

The commissioner of the national revenue authority says the institution will next month make public revenues generated through the single treasury account that came into force on January 1st.

“South Sudanese have to clap for themselves because it has never happened before, and it is very historic,” Dr Olympio Atipou told Eye Radio on Friday.

The single treasury account is a public accounting system under which all government revenues, receipts and income are collected into one single account.

The purpose is primarily to ensure accountability of government revenues, enhance transparency and avoid misappropriation of public funds.

Mr Attipo said the commission will announce the first collections mid next month.

“On the 15th, we will announce exactly what we had in the single account and how much we transferred to the central bank for the ministry of finance to use.”

However, he described the undisclosed figures as “encouraging”. “People are realizing the importance of the single account and every tax payer is making sure that they pay their taxes this year into the single account and figures are very encouraging.”

Dr Atipou reiterated his appeal to tax payers to only use the Single Account to pay their tax dues to the government.

The new financial policy is also expected to enhance reconciliation of revenue collection and payment, and further reduce dependency on oil proceeds.