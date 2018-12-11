National Revenue Authority starts recruitment process

The national revenue authority has started its recruitment process, according to Olympio Attipoe, the institution commissioner general .

Mr Attipoe said in the next few days, South Sudanese would be in position to apply for senior positions at the authority.

“We are working on the recruitment issues and basically our recruitment process is starting. We are advertising all the senior management positions soon.”

The recruitment process is one of the strategic move to fully enable the authority fulfil its mandate of proper revenue collection in the country.

Olympio Attipoe said the positions being advertised include commissioner domestic tax division, commissioner support staff division, commissioner customs division, and commissioner internal auditor and compliance.

Others include deputy commissioner for legal affairs, assistant commissioner for external affairs and public relations, as well as assistant commissioner for strategic planning research and development.

“Those are key senior management areas we will be looking at in these few days,” he said

The South Sudan revenue authority was formed in 2017 in order to harmonize revenue collection in the country.