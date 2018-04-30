NRA develops taxpayer database system

The National Revenue Authority says it is now developing a new taxpayer database system to diversify revenue sources for the country.

This is part of revenue modernization and tax policy reforms for non-oil revenue sources.

The Commissioner General, Olympio Attipoe, says the new database system is to enable them provide efficient taxpayer services to the business community and the public in general.

He says the NRA has developed taxpayer data collection form which is available at its head office opposite the National Security.

Mr Attipoe says the form is compulsory for all businesses in the country.

“All tax payers whether company, individuals or NGOs, it is mandatory to make sure they pick this form from the national revenue authority office here, to provide basic information on the form,” he told the media in Juba.

“This form is free, they are not going to pay money for collecting the form, and all that they need to do is to send their representative to the National Revenue Authority office to pick this form.”

According to the World Bank, the economy of South Sudan is one of the world’s most underdeveloped and the most oil-dependent.

The National Revenue Authority says government has embarked on tax reform to revise the situation and shift the economy from over reliance on oil revenue.