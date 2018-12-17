NPTC sensitizes Fashoda state’s residents on the revitalized peace

Members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee traveled to Fashoda State last weekend to sensitize the citizens about the revitalized peace agreement.

The delegation that was headed by the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth included representatives from other opposition parties.

The delegation joined the indigenous in the peace celebration organized in Kodok in Fashoda State over the weekend.

The visit of the National Pre-Transitional Committee members is part of the ongoing trust-building initiatives and was aimed at disseminating the recently signed Revitalized Peace Agreement.

While addressing the gathering in Kodok, Michael Makuei encouraged the citizens to understand the agreement and their rights stipulated in the peace accord.

“You as citizens, you must know the details of this peace agreement and what’s your rights in this peace accord, and what’s need from you, and what are you supposed to do and if you don’t know all this kid of information that means no peace there,” Makuei said.

For his part, the leader of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Hussein Akol said it’s high time for South Sudanese to come together.

“The very important thing is that we South Sudanese we have tested the bitterness, people died and our things have got spoiled and all bad thing has happened and we are tired of war.”

Meanwhile, the leader of Other Political Party, Peter Mayen called for an end to hatred and intimidation in the country.

“No more intimidations, no more marginalization, no call for hatred, and we are here for peace and it’s time for us to take South Sudan to the next step and also we have to assure our people in order to create the nation that we can own our own.”