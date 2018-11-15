NPTC establishes sub-committees for peace implementation

The National Pre-Transitional Committee has established sub-committees to help it execute its mandate effectively.

The committee is tasked with drawing a road-map for implementing the political tasks, including preparing a budget for the Pre-transitional period of 8 months.

Yesterday, the NPTC – which comprises representatives from all the peace partners – set up the ad hoc committees.

The units will include administration and finance, publicity and advocacy, security arrangements and governance and legal affairs.

According to the arrangements, an SPLM-IO representative will head the administration and finance unit, and SSOA will lead the unit for dissemination, IDPs, Refugees, publicity and advocacy.

Meanwhile, the incumbent TGoNU will spearhead the sub-committee for security sector, while Former Detainees leads the governance and legal affairs division.

And for the secretariat, it will be chaired by a member of Other Political Parties, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr Elia Lomuro, told Eye Radio

However, Dr Lomuro warned the parties that there are conditions attached to these subcommittees:

“The condition is that the representatives [the names] of each of the parties to the agreement will be submitted to the secretariat with a CV and recommendation from the party.”

The reason he said: “We want to make sure the heads of these units are competent, qualified, experienced and technical people who will do the real work for implementation of the agreement.”

Once the members of these subcommittees are appointed, the National Pre-Transitional Committee will release funds to facilitate their activities.