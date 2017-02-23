Norway responds to famine declaration

Norway has pledged to provide over $16 million for emergency relief efforts in South Sudan.

This comes after the declaration of famines in parts of the country by the National Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations agencies.

The Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, says the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is now so severe that the UN has declared a famine in parts of the country.

“The situation is acute. We must act now to save lives. Norway is therefore providing NOK 135 million for emergency relief efforts in South Sudan,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende in a statement.

In the statement published on the Norwegian government website, Mr. Brende says hostilities must cease to enable the delivery of emergency relief to all those in need.

“It is the South Sudanese people who are paying the price for the conflict in the country. Sexual violence, abuse and other violations of human rights are widespread,” Mr Brende stressed.

“The humanitarian crisis we are now witnessing is largely man-made. Norway consistently highlights this in our talks with the South Sudanese parties.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister says aid needs to be prepositioned before the start of the rainy season.

The support provided by Norway will go primarily to efforts to improve food security, protection and education.

Other donors, including the UK and EU have provided millions of dollars to tackle the famine.