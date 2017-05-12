Norway to convene a reconciliation conference between gov’t and opposition

The Norwegian Special Envoy to South Sudan says his country has invited the government of South Sudan and the Opposition to attend a reconciliation conference in Norway next Month.

Erling Skojonsberg made the statement after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba on Thursday, where they discussed the need for the implementation of a permanent ceasefire and an end all violence.

“The Norwegian government also invites the government of South government and the opposition to attend a reconciliation conference in Norway which will take place next month and the government is welcoming the stake,” he said.



Mr. Skojonsberg said Norway is ready to help South Sudan in the implementation of peace agreement.

“The Norwegian government has promised to help South Sudan to implement the peace agreement in order to have a peaceful resolution to the conflict in this country,” he added.



Norway is one of the guarantors of the peace agreement, and has a long history of supporting and organizing conferences that attracts international support for South Sudan.

The country has spent millions of dollars in its “long-term engagement for peace and development in South Sudan.”

In 2014, Norway hosted a high-level conference in Oslo to raise more support for South Sudan.