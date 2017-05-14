Northern Upper Nile unveils a strategy to fight famine

Northern Upper Nile state has come up with a one-year agricultural plan to fight famine in the country, the governor has said.

Deng Akuei Kak says the Minister of Agriculture presented the strategies at the state council of ministers.

“The minister of agriculture has submitted the plan to the council of ministers. The focus was on the agricultural season and success the agricultural season for the year 2017-2018,” Akuei said.

Mr. Akuei called on the national government to provide the state with inputs including tractors, spare parts, and fuel.

“We are responsible for fighting famine in South Sudan as part of food security. This effort will continue to find agricultural production inputs like diesel, tractors, engine oil, spares parts and seeds,” he said.

He says among the plans is the usage of mechanized farming to increase the level of food production.

“We want to ask the send this message as a sign to the republic of South Sudan that providing funding and production inputs from the government will give a lot of changes to us, in the next year of 2018 this time we don’t want to be talking about the famine in South Sudan,” said Akuei.

Mr. Akuei says Northern Upper Nile State has fertile lands that can be used for cultivation of different types of crops.