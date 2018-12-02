Northern Liech gov’t denies MSF rape cases report

The government of Northern Liech has denied a report by the Medical Charity – MSF that more than 100 women and girls were abused over the past 10 days in Bentiu.

On 30th of November, the doctors without borders issued a report stating that the 125 women were raped, whipped and clubbed in Rubkona County between 19 and 29 November .

In a statement on it’s official website – the organisation, describing the incidents as “abhorrent”, said its team provided emergency medical and psycho-social assistance to the victims .

In response, the state information minister, Lam Tungwar refuted the report, saying it is untrue. “This information of 125 rape cases within span of 10 days or less is baseless because up-to-now as I speak, we don’t have any relevant information which actually could relate to this.”

“I could prove that is untrue, it did not happen even in the rebels or government held areas,” he told Eye Radio via telephone on Sunday.”

He said the state government has full presence in the area and there is no information that could by pass them.

“If it is just one Kilometer from the vicinity of Bentiu, outside the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp, we would have got the information because our eyes are all around.”