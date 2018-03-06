Nilepet serving gov’t war agendas – Report

A UK-based research group says the economic drivers of South Sudan’s conflict, including the oil sector, should be the focus of the next revitalization forum that is expected take place this month.

The Global Witness said the country’s main source of revenue is being diverted to funding military operations, with limited “oversight and accountability”.

According to its latest report titled, South Sudan: Capture the Nile, the group said an investigation it carried out shows how the state-owned oil firm – Nilepet – is being used to funnel millions of dollars in oil revenues.

The Campaign Leader, Michael Gibb, said Nilepet is deeply integrated into global oil supply chains without which it would be unable to raise revenues.

He said these international trading partners could play a key role in challenging and holding Nilepet accountable.

He added that greater focus on the economic aspects of the conflict can help bring new information to the public and help negotiators in bringing new leverage and influence.

Mr Gibb spoke to Eye Radio’s Hellen Toby.