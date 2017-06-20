Nilepet receives more fuel to ease scarcity

The fuel supplier, KenGas, says 39 trucks of diesel and petrol have arrived in Juba this [Tuesday] morning to possibly reduce the shortage in the town.

The suppliers; Oryx Energies and KenGas Energy Limited have both offloaded fuel at Nilepet depot in Juba.

According to KenGas Marketing Manager, close to 100 other trucks carrying fuel are in Nimule and may be on their way to Juba today.

Abdulkerim Mohamed told Eye Radio that the whole quantity brought will be distributed mainly in Juba to respond to high demand of diesel and petrol in the town.

“The trucks are already in and they are currently in deports of Nilepet, which is waiting for distribution to the local market and some other trucks will be released from Nimule today,” Mohamed said.

Mr. Abdulkerim KenGas and Oryx Energies are supplying fuel as partners of the state oil firm, Nilepet.

He said Nile pet will distribute the fuel because they know the locations that are in dire need of fuel.

“We will continue to supply and work with Nilepet to ensure that fuel will be continues. The trucks are both petrol and diesel they are equally,” he added.

The announcement comes as drivers of public vehicles and commuters in Juba complain of fuel scarcity.

Some drivers say they spend days waiting in line at the refilling stations without getting the fuel.

They say some stations are closed due to lack of fuel, while those that have the fuel give it only to particular people who don’t even line up.

“I have been standing here for five days without fuel, I came here with my car that has only one liter of fuel. So entered to the fuel station so that they give one liter to put in my car, but up to now they haven’t given,” said one driver who refused to reveal his name.

He said he purchased a refilling voucher from the Nilepet, but could not use it at the fuel stations.

Two weeks ago, Nilepet announced that it was introducing a system of coupons for refilling vehicles at designated stations on weekly basis in Juba.

According to the announcement, public transportation vehicles, particularly Bongo and Imatong, will be given 100 liters per week and will be refilled only at Custom on Monday and Thursday every week.

“I am forced to wait here because I have a card of SSP 1000, but still standing inline here,” he said.

The drivers and commuters have appealed for an urgent solution to the scarcity.

The long lines at fuel stations has affected the availability of public transportation, even for school children.

Some students told Eye Radio that they have been walking to school, and often report 4 hours late for classes.

“You can stay at the bus station for more than three hours in the morning, then reach school when some lessons have already gone,” said a student.

“For us students it has a lot of effect, some will reach home late and there is homework to do, but you can’t do it because of time. Even now we came here since 1 o’clock, just waiting and we will maybe reach home at 4 or 5pm,” said another student.