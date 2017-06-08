Nilepet introduces coupons for refilling vehicles

The state oil firm, Nilepet, has introduced a system of coupons for refilling vehicles at designated stations on weekly basis in Juba.

The measure was announced in a public notice published in the newspapers.

According to the announcement, public transportation vehicles, particularly Bongo and Imatong, will be given 100 liters per week and will be refilled only at Custom on Monday and Thursday every week.

Water tankers will be refilling at Konyo-Konyo petrol station only, each taking up to 140 liters per week.

All transport Minibuses will be given 80 liters weekly while Boa-Boda Motor Cycles will get 30 litters; the Minibuses and Motor Cycles will have to be those serving in the northern part of Juba.

Inter-state buses at Wau, Maridi and Duk stations will have up to 400 liters and passengers must be on the bus before refilling while cross-border buses in Juba, such as those to Kampala, will be given 80 liters.

Vehicles to Yei, Bor, and Yirol will be given 140 liters while loaded with goods and those to Wau will be given 300 liters and 3400 for those to Aweil and beyond.

River transport facilities to Terekeka, Bor, and Mingkaman will be given 300 liters.

Rosa buses will be given 90 liters. Besides, home generators will be given 40 liters per week while agricultural farms in Juba will also be given up to 140 liters weekly.

According to the announcement, the measures will be effective on Saturday.