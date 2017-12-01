Nilepet disowns fuel import and distribution monopoly

Private companies are now allowed to purchase and distribute fuel, according to the state-run oil company Nilepet.

The move is to allow those companies to bring enough fuel to the market, said Yiey Puoch, the Public Relations and Communications Officer of the company.

Nilepet is unable to bring enough fuel to the country due to the economic crisis, he revealed to Eye Radio.

“But for private individual companies that government is controlling them, they are free. We are now free market competing,” he said.

Due to fuel scarcity, some petrol stations are now selling fuel in black market prices; while are selling with 1 dollar or 190 pounds per liter:

Mr. Yiey also said now private stations are allowed to sell fuel in their prices.

“For us, as Nilepet, we are subsiding because we are a government company,” he continued. “We cannot use private price that is why are still selling liter for 22 Pounds.”

The country has been facing fuel crises since the devaluation of South Sudan Pounds against US dollars in 2015.